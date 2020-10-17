South Korean company Samsung is about to bring its Galaxy S series new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21. The smartphone may come with an under-display selfie camera. This smartphone has recently appeared on China’s 3C certification website. From this, no information about the battery of the phone has been found, although its charging specifications have been revealed. Fast charging up to 25 W will be available in the phone.This smartphone was listed by SM-G9910 model number on the certification website. According to the listing, this smartphone will support charging speeds of 15 W (5V, 3A) and 25 W (9V, 2.77A). The phone’s battery capacity has not been revealed on the website.

Under-display selfie camera

In April itself, the famous Tipster Ice universe revealed by tweeting that the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone will come with an under-display selfie camera. It is being said that the phone will be able to click great pictures even in low light.

108MP Penta Camera

Another leaked report claimed that the 108MP Penta rear camera setup can be found in the smartphone. The rear camera will support 1080p recording at 240fps, 4K recording at 120fps and 8K recording at 30fps. Apart from this, the phone can get a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz.