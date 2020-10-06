Samsung is going to launch another phone under its premium smartphone Galaxy S series. The company will launch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India today. This phone is considered to be a cheaper version of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series mobile. This phone was launched globally last month. However, apart from India, this phone has been launched in 5G variants. But only 4G variants of this phone will be launched in India. The price of its 5G variant is around 50,000, while it is believed that the price of its 4G variant will be less than this.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

This Samsung smartphone will get Android 10 based One UI 2.0. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Super Amoled display. The resolution of this display is 1080×2400 pixels. Gorilla Glass 3 has been installed on it for protection. Exynos 990 in 4G variants of the phone and Snapdragon 865 processor has been given in 5G variants. It has 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. This phone will be given five color options, including Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also has a triple rear camera setup, in which the 12-megapixel primary sensor is equipped with f / 1.8 wide angle lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). At the same time, 12 MP secondary sensor has been given ultra wide angle f / 2.2 lens, which has a 123 megapixel field of view (FoV). The third camera is an 8 megapixel telephoto shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition also has a 32 megapixel selfie camera with auto focus support. For connectivity, features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB support have been provided in the phone.

OnePlus 8 will compete

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will compete directly with OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8 smartphone has a 6.55 inch full HD resolution AMOLED display. OnePlus 8 smartphone has a screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset has been used in the smartphone. The price of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants of OnePlus 8 smartphone is Rs 49,999.

