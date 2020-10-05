South Korean company Samsung is going to add another new smartphone in its premium smartphone Galaxy S segment in India, named Samsung Galaxy S20FE (Fan Edition). Samsung Galaxy S20FE is being launched in India on October 6, due to which the Galaxy S series smartphone lovers are very keen. This smartphone is a cheaper version of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series mobile, which will be launched only in 4G variants in India. However, in other countries it has been launched in 4G as well as 5G variants. This smartphone with triple rear camera setup and punch hole display is likely to be launched in the range of more than 40 thousand. Samsung has launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with a price of Rs 51,200 overseas, so its 4G variant will be priced lower.

In the same variant

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone is a lighter version of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series, in which there is not much agreement with the look, but it is definitely behind in terms of power and performance. It is reported that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be launched in only 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. At the same time, it will be offered with 5 color options, which are Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Also read- This designer is earning crores by creating stylish icons for iPhone

This Samsung smartphone has been launched abroad

Processor and Display Quality?

Talking about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE, this smartphone is based on the Android 10 platform, which has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus screen with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Its AMOLED Infinity O display has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has an octa core Exynos 990 SoC processor. The company claims that it is better than its range of smartphones in terms of speed and performance.

Also read- Mi 10T 5G series smartphones will be launched in India on October 15, know special things

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition claims more features at a lower price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE highlights

Special attention is being paid to cameras these days in Samsung smartphones, especially the premium mobiles of the Galaxy S10 and S20 series are different. In this episode, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE also has a triple rear camera setup, in which the 12-megapixel primary sensor is equipped with f / 1.8 wide angle lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). At the same time, the 12 MP secondary sensor is equipped with ultra wide angle f / 2.2 lens, which has a 123 megapixel field of view (FoV). The third camera is an 8 megapixel telephoto shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus support. The rest are also features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB support.