With the launch of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the premium smartphone of South Korean company Samsung, it has started facing problems. According to the report of 9to5Google, a site about Google and Android smartphones, users are complaining that touchscreen issues are coming in some units of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Each user has different types of complaints related to the touchscreen.

Some users also say that even when their smartphone is in hand, the pocket mode turns on automatically, which causes problems to unlock. Users are going to Reddit and Samsung Community Forums and complaining about problems in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Also read: Mi-specific earbuds 15 with 20-hour battery backup will be launched, know the price and features

What is the solution?

Samsung Galaxy S20FE users say that many times it happens that they keep tapping or swiping on the screen and there is no screen response. However, such problems are not coming in all the units and users who are troubled by these problems are complaining. Now Samsung is trying to solve this problem whether it is a hardware issue or something. It is possible that the company will replace these units or solve this problem as soon as possible through software updates.

Also read- Redmi, Snokor iRocker Gods earbuds come to compete with Reality

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Problem started only after launch

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20FE smartphone in other countries including India on October 6. The company has launched the 8GB + 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India for Rs 49,999. The company has introduced the Galaxy S20 FE with 5 color options, which are Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Also read- Dhansu offer on Kodak’s TV, opportunity to buy for less than 6 thousand

Features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20FE, based on the Android 10 platform with OctaCore Exynos 990 SoC processor and AMOLED Infinity O display, has a 6.5-inch full HD screen, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Regarding this cool smartphone with triple rear camera and 32 megapixel selfie camera, the company claims that it is better than its price range smartphone in terms of speed and performance.

See full specifications