Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been launched officially in India. The phone is the lower variant of the company’s Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has triple rear camera and hole-punch display. This Samsung phone also supports wireless charging.The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. The phone comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Clown White color. Pre-orders for the phone will start from October 9. However, the phone will be made available for sale from October 16 through Amazon, Samsung India online store and Samsung offline retailers.

Customers who pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will also get benefits of 8 thousand rupees.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. The phone has a 6.5 inch Full HD + Super Amoled Infinity-O display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel has been given to protect the display. The Galaxy S20 FE has an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, 8 GB RAM. The global variant of the phone was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card. For connectivity, there are features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a stereo speaker.

Talking about photos and videos, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has 12 megapixel primary, 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 8 megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie. To power Samsung’s phone, there is a 4500mAh battery that supports wireless and 15 watts fast charging. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and proximity are provided in the phone. Indisplay fingerprint sensor is also present in the handset. The dimensions of the phone are 159.8×74.5×8.4 millimeters and 190 grams.

