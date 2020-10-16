The sale of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has started in India. This smartphone has been launched in India only last week. HDFC Bank customers shopping on the phone will get a discount of Rs 4,000. Apart from this, Samsung is also getting a discount of Rs 3000 in the exchange offer to the old handset at its online store. Customers can avail a special benefit of Rs 8,000. In which Samsung e-store benefits of 4 thousand rupees and upgrade bonus of 3,000 rupees and cashback up to 4 thousand rupees can be received on payment through HDFC card.

Special features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition can have a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. To install a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, the display will be a center punch hole or it will come with a Samsung Infinity-O display. The selfie camera will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Triple rear camera will be provided on the back of the phone. Which will include a 12-megapixel main shooter with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Also read- Google Pixel 4a available for sale in India today with a discount of 2000 rupees

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FA will record up to 4K resolution for video. It will have a 4500 mAh battery which will support a 15 watt charger. The price of the smartphone in India is Rs 49,999. It is available in five color variants in India. Which includes Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.