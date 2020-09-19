South Korean brand Samsung is going to organize Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on 23 September. During this time the company will launch the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. Although photos of the phone have been leaked before launching. Tipster Jimmy Is Promo has released pictures of the phone, which has revealed many specifications of the smartphone. It can get Snapdagon 865 chipset with triple rear camera and IP68 rating.If you talk about the design, then the metal-plastic body has been used in the phone. The phone can get a punch-hole design display with slim bezels. The triple camera module is provided at the rear. The phone can get a 6.5-inch full HD + AMOLED screen, which will have a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. An in-display fingerprint scanner can be found in the phone.

Three rear camera

As we have already said, a triple rear camera setup can be given in it. The rear camera can get a 12-megapixel primary lens with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f / 2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f / 2.2 aperture. At the same time, a 32-megapixel front camera will be provided for the selfie.

Battery and price

Talking about other features, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and Snapdragon 865 processor can be given in it. The phone will be given a 4,500mAh battery, which will support 15W fast charging. It is being said that the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be 1148.65 Canadian dollars (about 64,500 rupees).

