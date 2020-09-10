(Photo: Amazon)

Samsung’s Dhansu premium smartphone Galaxy S10 + is getting a bumper discount today. Under Deal of the Day offer on Amazon India, you can buy variants of this phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage at a discount of Rs 26,001. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 79,000 to Rs 52,999. The company is also giving an opportunity to buy this phone at an attractive no-cost EMI. The no-cost EMI starts at Rs 2,495 per month.If you take the phone in the exchange offer, then you can get further benefit of up to Rs 12,050. At the same time, users purchasing the phone with the cashback card of HSBC Bank will get an instant discount of 5 percent. The company is also offering a flat discount of 5 percent to users shopping on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 + specifications

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 3040×1440 pixel resolution. This display comes with HDR10 + and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. With 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, this phone has an octa-core Exynos 9820 processor.

This phone coming with Dual Hybrid Nano SIM slot comes with Samsung UI based on Android 9 Pie. Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 12 megapixel wide and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfie, the phone will get a 10 megapixel + 8 megapixel dual front camera. To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 4100mAh.