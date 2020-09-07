(Photo: Amazon)

Today you can buy Samsung’s cool smartphone Galaxy S10 with a discount of 23 thousand rupees. This offer of the company is being offered on Amazon under Deal of the Day. After the bumper discount, the price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 has been reduced from Rs 71 thousand to Rs 47,999.Apart from the discount, the phone will also get an instant discount of 5 percent on purchasing it from HSBC Bank’s cashback card. At the same time, if you are a prime member, then Amazon will get a flat 5 percent discount on payment by ICICI Bank’s credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 3040×1440 pixel resolution. In this phone coming with 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage, you will find Samsung’s Octa-core Exynos 9820 processor.

This phone with dual nano 4G sim has a triple rear camera setup for photography. It has two 12-megapixel cameras with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. For selfie, you will get a 10 megapixel camera in the phone.

Talking about the battery, in this phone you will get 4100mAh battery. This Samsung phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Talking about OS, this phone works on Android 10 OS.

