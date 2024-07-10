Samsung Galaxy Ring offers a simple approach to everyday wellness. It’s designed to monitor your health 24/7.

It has a lightweight design, weighing between 2.3 and 3.0 grams, ensuring comfort during prolonged use. Additionally, the distinctive concave design adds a touch of style while maintaining durability.

Featuring 10ATM water resistance and a grade 5 titanium finish, the Galaxy Ring can be worn anywhere without worry. It offers up to seven days of continuous battery life and comes with a specially designed charging case for the ring, which features an aesthetic LED light to indicate the charging status.

All data and information is integrated into the Samsung Health app for easy access within a single platform without the need for a subscription.

Galaxy Ring will take care of your sleep at all times

You can have a sleep analysis and thanks to a powerful AI sleep algorithm you can easily understand your sleep patterns and create better habits. Along with sleep score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as sleep movement, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate give a detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality.

With Cycle Tracking you can also better track your menstrual cycle by monitoring your skin temperature at night.

You can also enjoy 24-hour monitoring, personalized to your needs and increasingly powerful thanks to advanced Galaxy AI technology.

Galaxy AI generates a detailed health report that includes various health metrics. New Energy Score, a feature enabled by Galaxy AI, improves awareness of how health impacts daily life, so that recommendations based on current fitness can be used to focus daily efforts on improvement.

This score is calculated by evaluating users’ physical and mental conditions through four significant factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability.

In addition, you can receive personalized messages aimed at improving well-being in all areas of the path to health, thanks to Wellness Tips, which are based on individual, comprehensive data and interests.

Improve your daily life with this new smart ring

Galaxy Ring also supports broader daily wellness monitoring, allowing you to stay informed about your heart health with Heart Rate Alert.

This feature provides instant notifications about unusually high or low heart rates in real time through the Samsung Health app.

Additional heart rate details can be obtained, including beats per minute, start time and duration time with a real-time heart rate check. Galaxy Ring also helps automatically track walks and runs through automatic workout detection, and with daily exercise reminders with the inactivity alert.

Additionally, you can easily take photos or turn off the alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch via Gestures, and find the location of Galaxy Ring on a Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring in Samsung Find.

Price of the new Galaxy Ring

There are three color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold, along with a sizing kit that helps users find the right size from nine size options. It will be available on July 24 at a price of $399.

