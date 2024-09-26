Samsung has announced the availability of Galaxy Ring also in Italy. We saw it in preview at the Samsung Home in Milan.
Together with the new smartphones and tablets in the Galaxy range, Samsung has finally announced the availability of the expected product on the Italian market Samsung Galaxy Ringthe smart ring that offers a wearable alternative to bulkier smartwatches and bands.
Galaxy Ring promises to offer a complete and personalized experience thanks to AI features and integration with the Samsung Health ecosystem.
We saw it at Samsung Home in Milan, here are all the details on the new smart “wearable” from the Korean giant.
Technical characteristics
Samsung Galaxy Ring is designed to be lightweight, durable and discreet: built from grade 5 titanium, the smart ring weighs between 23 and 30 gramsdepending on the size chosen.
This makes it ideal for continuous daily use, while promising not to cause discomfort during physical activities or sleeping at night. The device is also water resistant up to 10 ATM and can even be used in the pool or in the rain.
Among the strong points of Galaxy Ring is autonomy: the battery guarantees it up to 7 days of use with a single charge.
The case also allows you to charge the device without problems. Galaxy Ring is available in three colors, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, with nine different sizes that adapt to different finger shapes.
Functionality and integration
Integration with Galaxy AI allows Galaxy Ring to offer some advanced features. The device constantly monitors a range of vital parameters, offering users accurate data and suggestions to improve their well-being.
Among the main features stand out the sleep monitoringwhich uses artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze circadian rhythms and offer advice on how to improve the quality of sleep. Metrics such as Sleep Score and Snoring Detection are complemented by heart rate and breathing rate monitoring during rest.
Galaxy Ring also comes with a feature for heart health monitoringwith real-time notifications if abnormal heart rates are detected, whether too high or too low. The ring also supports automatic workout tracking, automatically tracking activities like walking and running.
Thanks to Energy Score, an AI-powered feature, Galaxy Ring helps users understand how their health affects their daily energy levels, providing personalized suggestions to improve vitality and overall well-being. All data collected is integrated into the Samsung Health appproviding an easily accessible platform for managing your well-being.
Prices and availability
Samsung Galaxy Ring is available for purchase in Italy from September 25, 2024. As we have already said, users can choose between nine sizes and three color variants. The launch price is 449 euros and the device can be purchased online on Samsung.com, at the Samsung Experience Store in Arese and in selected consumer electronics outlets.
