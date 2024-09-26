Together with the new smartphones and tablets in the Galaxy range, Samsung has finally announced the availability of the expected product on the Italian market Samsung Galaxy Ring the smart ring that offers a wearable alternative to bulkier smartwatches and bands. Galaxy Ring promises to offer a complete and personalized experience thanks to AI features and integration with the Samsung Health ecosystem. We saw it at Samsung Home in Milan, here are all the details on the new smart “wearable” from the Korean giant.

Technical characteristics

Samsung Galaxy Ring is designed to be lightweight, durable and discreet: built from grade 5 titanium, the smart ring weighs between 23 and 30 gramsdepending on the size chosen.

Galaxy Ring sensors

This makes it ideal for continuous daily use, while promising not to cause discomfort during physical activities or sleeping at night. The device is also water resistant up to 10 ATM and can even be used in the pool or in the rain.

Among the strong points of Galaxy Ring is autonomy: the battery guarantees it up to 7 days of use with a single charge.

The case allows you to charge Galaxy Ring

The case also allows you to charge the device without problems. Galaxy Ring is available in three colors, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, with nine different sizes that adapt to different finger shapes.