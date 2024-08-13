Samsung is the first major smartphone manufacturer to launch an innovative product category: the Galaxy Ring is a smart ring for recording health and sports data. Such rings have been available for years from countless small manufacturers, and the idea is always that sensors record heart rate, steps taken and many vital signs. These are displayed in the smartphone app. Smart rings have the advantage that you can wear them all day and night and that they are not as conspicuous as a smartwatch or fitness bracelet. They also offer a longer battery life of around a week. Their disadvantages compared to a smartwatch are that they have fewer sensors and provide less analytics when evaluating training. There is no GPS for route recording, nor are push notifications. But if you just want to know how many steps you take per day, how high your heart rate is during the day and at night, a smart ring is the best option.