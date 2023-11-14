At the end of last month, the South Korean giant began distributing the latest version of its customized interface on Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices, extending the release to Italy too.
Users owning a smartphone from the brand’s flagship range are already exploring the new features introduced by One UI 6 together with Android 14.
After the initial release, the company is currently conducting beta tests of the operating system on various other devices in the Galaxy lineup, including the Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z.
According to an executive on the Samsung Community forum, the company plans to release the stable update for most devices by the end of the year.
Staggered distribution
The update will affect last year’s models, on November 15, as it reaches the series Galaxy S21 from November 20th.
The stability of the new interface should extend to most devices by the end of the year.
In particular, terminals like Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A72, the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 could benefit from One UI 6.0 starting November 19th.
The series Galaxy A presents a more varied situation.
Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A52 should receive Android 14 between November 20 and 27, while Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14, equally popular models, do not yet have defined dates but should be updated in the weeks of November 13 and 27 respectively.
As for the foldables, the 2023 models, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5should be equipped with One UI 6.0 starting from November 13th, while those of 2022 will be affected from November 20th.
It should be noted that the dates provided are indicative for Europe, so actual availability in Italy may vary.
Road map
Week 43
- Galaxy S23: 10.30.2023 [Già disponibile]
- Galaxy S23+: 30.10.2023 [Già disponibile]
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: 10.30.2023 [Già disponibile]
Week 45
- Galaxy A14 5G: Date not yet defined
- Galaxy A34: 11.13.2023
- Galaxy A54: 11.13.2023
- Galaxy S22: 15.11.2023
- Galaxy S22+: 11.15.2023
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: 11.15.2023
- Galaxy S23 FE: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: 11.13.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: 11.13.2023
Week 46
- Galaxy A13 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A33 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A52: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A52s 5G: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A53 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A72: 30.11.2023
- Galaxy S21: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21+: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21 FE: 24.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20.11.2023
Week 47
- Galaxy A13: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A14: Date not yet defined
- Galaxy A23 5G: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A25 5G: 01.12.2023
- Galaxy A52 5G: Date not yet defined
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date not yet defined
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: 27.11.2023
Week 48
Week 49
- Galaxy XCover 5: 08.12.2023
Uncertain
- Galaxy A05s: Date not yet defined
Some devices, including Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy A05s, They don’t have a definite date for the update release yet.
One UI 6 brings with it a host of new features and improvements, including design updates such as redesigned widgets, quick settings panel and revamped emojis.
The camera benefits from advanced artificial intelligence from Samsung, which recently presented its first model with Samsung Gauss, with a new user interface and additional tools.
