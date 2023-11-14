At the end of last month, the South Korean giant began distributing the latest version of its customized interface on Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices, extending the release to Italy too.

Users owning a smartphone from the brand’s flagship range are already exploring the new features introduced by One UI 6 together with Android 14.

After the initial release, the company is currently conducting beta tests of the operating system on various other devices in the Galaxy lineup, including the Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z.

According to an executive on the Samsung Community forum, the company plans to release the stable update for most devices by the end of the year.