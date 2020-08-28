Samsung galaxy note 20 series

The sale of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has started today i.e. from 28 August. The company said that both the smartphones in this series – Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – will be available on all leading retail stores, Samsung Opera House, samsung.com and other major e-commerce platforms.Keeping in mind the expensive price of the phone, the company is also offering special offers to users. Under this offer called Galaxy Forever, the company has been offering the phone at 60 percent of the original price to the users. Apart from this, Samsung said that it is giving unsure buyback of up to 70 percent on the device to the users.

Cashback up to Rs 9000

To buy the Galaxy Note 20, you have to spend Rs 66,999. On the phone, the company is offering Samsung Shop Voucher of Rs 5000 and HDFC Bank Cashback up to Rs 6000. If you talk about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, then Samsung Shop Voucher of Rs 7000 and HDFC Bank Cashback of Rs 9000 is being given on it. With both these offers, the phone costs Rs 88,999.

Game players get Rs 5000

Users not shopping with HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 5000 on both these phones. At the same time, if you are fond of gaming, then you will get in-game benefits worth Rs 5000 on playing Forza Street and Asphalt 9 under the Samsung Reward Program.

The phone comes in these color options

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystique Blue, Mystique Bronze and Mystique Green color options. At the same time, in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra you will get the option of Mystique Bronze and Mystique Black.

