Rapidly changing smartphones come one after the other, sometimes with a maximum megapixel camera, sometimes with a large display without a notch and now is the time, the biggest battery. Galaxy M51, India’s highest battery capacity phone, has been launched by brands like Samsung. This phone with 7000mAh battery has its first cell at 12 noon today and during this time the phone can be purchased from Amazon and Samsung.com.

Price and offers

The new Galaxy M51 comes with two variants of 6 GB and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The price of the first 6 GB RAM variant is Rs 24,999. At the same time, buyers with high-end 8 GB RAM variants can be purchased for Rs 26,999. This smartphone can be purchased in two color options – Celestial Black and Electric Blue.

Talking about cell offers, Amazon is giving a discount of 2000 rupees to buyers buying Galaxy M51 by paying with HDFC bank credit card or debit card. There is also an option to buy the phone at no-cost EMI on the shopping site and the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 18,000 on exchanging the old smartphone.

Specifications of Galaxy M51

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The Galaxy M51 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, with up to 8 GB of RAM available for robust performance. The storage of the phone can be increased to 512 GB with the help of dedicated microSD card slot. The phone has Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1.

Talking about camera setup, the 64 megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor has been given in the quad camera setup found on the rear panel. It has 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5 megapixel macro lens and 5 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone coming with a side mounted fingerprint scanner has a large 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.