The phone users who had been waiting for a long time, today that smartphone is going to knock in India. Yes, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be launched. The Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone is launched in India from 12 noon today. Users will be able to watch its launch event via live streaming on the company’s official YouTube channel. This phone has been launched in Germany before India. This phone has also been listed on Amazon, so it is believed that this phone can be purchased in the cell soon.

Samsung Galaxy M51 features

Samsung Galaxy M51 biggest feature is its 7,000mAh strong battery, which makes it the most special phone of Samsung’s M series. The most recent Galaxy M31s comes with a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M51 can come with 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The camera

64 megapixel quad camera setup can be given in Samsung Galaxy M51. Samsung can use ISOCELL sensor in its upcoming smartphone. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display.

The processor

Samsung Galaxy M51 will work on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB of RAM. Samsung had planned to launch the Galaxy M51 in June, but due to production delays, this phone is now being launched. The price of this phone can be kept within 30,000 in India. The Galaxy M31s is available in India at an initial price of 19,990.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Samsung Galaxy M51 can get tough competition from OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord Price

OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.

