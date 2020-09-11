The journey finally ended … and is there anyone who is really surprised by this result? After fighting the strong Samsung Galaxy M51 for the title of #MeanestMonsterEver for several days, Mo-B, who has described himself as a special monster, has now surrendered. Actually, the latest M-series device won 4-0 with a resounding victory. It all started when Samsung teased fans about the new M-series device, the Galaxy M51, claiming that it is the #MeanestMonsterEver. The Mo-B, which described itself as a monster, had been restless since then and was trying to undercut the Galaxy M51’s large and powerful 7000mAh battery, blazing fast Snapdragon ™ 730G processor and segment-leading 64MP Quad Camera setup. In the final stages of this match, the Mo-B was to compete with the Samsung Galaxy M51’s Dhansu 6.7 ”(16.95 cm) sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. You can understand here how Mo-B had to beat the final match!



Mo-B is now ashamed! He has clearly lost this battle against Samsung Galaxy M51. Fluffy Green Monster also got support for celebrities like Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh apart from fans due to its cuteness. Despite this, Mo-B did not survive the match. Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh had already declared their loyalty to Monster Mo-B. However, despite all the love, support and cheers, this monster had to repeatedly lose to the powerful Galaxy M51.



The final match between Mo-B and Samsung Galaxy M51 was easily won by the Galaxy M51, thanks to the Monster 6.7 ”(16,95 cm) screen. This screen removes all our troubles related to viewing. With a better aspect ratio of 20: 9, this sAMOLED Plus Display promises more bright screen resolution, lower power consumption and sufficient sunlight so that we can easily see our screen anywhere and anytime. The sAMOLED Plus display is quite slim which is an additional benefit for the user.

Samsung galaxy m51

Combine this with Samsung’s popular Infinity-O Display and you will understand that you are now going to get a fun viewing experience with minimal distortion. Also, its large screen size (which is bigger and better than its previous variant) has proved to be an icing on the cake for this particular smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M51 display has many more Winner features like NTSC Color Gamut (100-110%) and HDR10 support to enjoy true color reproduction and high-definition YouTube video on screen. However, Mo-B had nothing of the sort to compete with all this.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has opened almost all its cards. He has now proved that he is the #MeanestMonsterEver. Poor Mo-B probably had no idea of ​​all the features of the Samsung Galaxy M51 in the device and challenged it randomly. The Samsung Galaxy M51 looks great in every respect. Talking about the camera, it has a segment-leading 64MP quad-camera setup with the best Single Take feature that creates panic in the world. Does multiple clicks in one click apply to this phone? Yes, of course! From 4K video recording to Slo-Fis and AR Emojis in the 32MP selfie camera provided in the phone, it has everything that social media users expect.

With all these features, it has a bigger and better 7000mAh battery. Also, for the first time in the M-series, the great Snapdragon ™ 730G processor has also been given. If you are a social media lover and you are looking for a new device, then Samsung Galaxy M51 i.e. #MeanestMonsterEver can be of use to you. Apart from this, if you are a heavy gamer and you need a new phone for fast gaming without any kind of hindrance, then Samsung Galaxy M51 may be a better option for you. We are all set for its big launch on September 10, 12 noon. This powerful and special mobile Amazon And Samsung Will be available on the website of However, after knowing all these features, we would just like to say, can we know the price of this phone beforehand ?!

