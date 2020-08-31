Samsung has launched its latest handset Samsung Galaxy M51. In the premium handset segment, OnePlus and Samsung have been face to face for a long time. Both companies have launched some very cool phones to woo customers in India. Now Samsung has listed the Galaxy M51 in Germany. The phone will also be launched in India soon. At the same time, OnePlus Nord is already present in the Indian market. Let us tell you how the Samsung Galaxy M51 will compete with the latest handset of OnePlus.The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The resolution of the screen is 2340 × 1080 pixels. At the same time, OnePlus Nord has a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

While the OnePlus Nord has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy M51 has an edge fingerprint sensor.



Processor, RAM and Storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset has been given in OnePlus Nord. While the Snapdragon 730G chipset is present in the Galaxy M51. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card. At the same time, OnePlus Nord comes in 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage.



Software and battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10 based OneUI while Nord Android 10 comes with OxygenOS based.

Talk about the battery, the M51 has a large 7000mAh battery which supports 25 watts fast charging. The OnePlus Nord lags behind here and has a 4115mAh battery with wrap charge 30T.

The camera

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad camera setup. The M51 has 64 megapixel primary, 12 megapixel wide-angle, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

OnePlus Nord also has four rear cameras. The smartphone has 48 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel wide-angle, 5 megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro sensor. The phone has 32 megapixel wide-angle and 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.



cost

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be launched in India in the second week of September. It can be launched in the country around 27 thousand. In Germany, the phone has been listed for Rs 31,400. The handset comes in black and white color.

Talk about OnePlus Nord, its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 24,999. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants are available for purchase for Rs 27,999 and 29,999 respectively.

