Samsung galaxy m31s

Samsung has launched its new M-series smartphone Galaxy M51 in India. Its initial price has been kept at Rs 24,999. This is the second M-series smartphone in a month. Last month, the company brought the Galaxy m31s smartphone, which comes in less than Rs 20,000. So let’s know what is the difference between Samsung’s Galaxy M31s and M51 smartphonesThe Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone comes in two variants. Its 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 24,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 26,999. The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2000. At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy M31s is Rs 19,499 and the price of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 21,499.

Display and size

The Galaxy M51 offers a larger and better display than the M31s. The Galaxy M31s has a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. Both phones get Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announced, along with great offers

Processor and software

Both smartphones work on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. Talking about the processor, Galaxy M31s has Exynos 9611 processor and Galaxy M51 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Both phones come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 reduced prices, learn new prices

Same front and rear camera

The Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s have the same quad rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Apart from this, 32 megapixel selfie camera has been given in both phones in the front too.

Samsung Galaxy M51 camera

Powerful battery in Galaxy M51

The most special feature of Samsung Galaxy M51 is its battery. The phone has a large 7000mAh battery, which supports 25 W fast charging. At the same time, the Galaxy M31s has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 25 W fast charging.

See full specifications