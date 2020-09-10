Samsung galaxy m51

Samsung has launched its new smartphone Galaxy M51 in India today. This phone comes with a 7000mAh battery. The company is calling this phone Meanest Ever Monster. The phone’s 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 26,999. The phone’s sale will begin on September 18 at Amazon India and Samsung Shop. At the moment, let us know what is special in this new Samsung phone.The phone has a 6.7-inch sAMOLED PLUS Infiniti-O display. This display comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. With up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, this phone has a strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Adreno 618GPU has been given in this phone for better and faster graphics experience.

The quad rear camera setup has been given in Galaxy M51 for photography. It has a 5-megapixel depth sensor with a 64-megapixel primary camera with LED flash, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfie, you will get 32 ​​megapixel front camera with Sony IMX616 sensor in the phone.

This phone, which works on OneUI based on Android 10, has a 7000mAh battery which comes with 25 Watt fast charging support. The company claims that this phone gets charged from 0 to 100 percent in about 115 minutes. The reverse charging feature is also available in this phone coming with USB Type-C port.

Coming in electric blue and celestial black color options, the company is going to provide the phone with special offers in the beginning. This offer can be availed from September 18 to 20. Under the offer, users purchasing this phone from HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

