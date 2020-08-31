Samsung has finally unveiled its latest handset Galaxy M51. Samsung Galaxy M51 has just been launched in Germany. The smartphone is listed on the company’s Germany website. But the official announcement has not been made yet. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be launched in India soon. It is expected that the launch date of the smartphone will be announced in India soon.The Samsung Galaxy 51 is priced at 360 Euros (about Rs 31,400). The smartphone is available for pre-order in Germany. Shipping of this Samsung handset is expected to begin on September 11. The launch of this new handset from Samsung was first made public by 91mobiles. This phone comes in black and white color.

Samsung Galaxy M51: specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a larger battery of 7000mAh as expected. The battery supports 25 watt fast charging speed. The phone has a punch-hole design display. This smartphone has a Full HD + Super AMOLED + display with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O cutout. The handset has an octa-core processor. The handset has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Let us know that the Galaxy M51 has been launched in only one variant. The phone’s storage can be increased to 512 GB.

Talking about the camera, the Galaxy M51 has 64 megapixel primary, 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5 megapixel depth sensor and 5 megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel front camera on the front. The Galaxy M51 offers 4G LTE support, dual SIM, USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung Knox has been given for security in this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 can be launched in India in the second week of September. The price of the phone has been found to be between 25 thousand rupees and 30 thousand rupees in the country.

