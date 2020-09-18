Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone was launched by the company in India this month. This Samsung phone has features such as a large 7000mAh battery, AMOLED display and 64 megapixel rear camera. Now Samsung has released a new update for the device. This is the first update to the Galaxy M51 with an August security patch.First sale of Redmi 9i today, know the price and all the specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 update has version number M515FXXU1ATI1 and size 190 MB. The changelog shows that the stability of adaptive brightness in the phone has improved with the new update. Apart from this, the camera stability and security of the device has also been improved. General bugs have been fixed in the Galaxy M51 with the update and performance has also been improved.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 update is a stable build, ie not a beta. This update is based on Android 10 Q. This update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA). We suggest users to backup all their data before downloading the update. This update is being released in phase, so it may take some time to reach your device. You can also check the update manually by going to Settings.

