Team Mo-B, what would you like to say now? The first round of the #MeanestMonsterEver match was just a trailer, and as expected, the Samsung Galaxy M51 had to beat up anyone claiming to be a monster! For those who do not know much about this challenge or competition, but see how the Bollywood stars are promoting for their favorite monster, it is important to mention a few things about the deal – Samsung’s M -Series latest smartphone Galaxy M51 describes itself as #MeanestMonsterEver. Now the next challenge is whether this great smartphone will be able to retain the title or the Mo-B claiming to be the champion by itself will actually capture the title. In the first round, Mo-B has already suffered defeat in the battery match. However, Mo-B claims to be more powerful. it’s embarrassing! Here we are telling you what happened in the first round match:



The Samsung Galaxy M51’s Monster 7000mAh battery is far more powerful than the challenging Mo-B for competition. It is really so. We have already told about this. However, Mo-B does not want to give up and has again challenged the Samsung Galaxy M51 to make a strong comeback in the race for this big title. We saw Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh supporting and cheering Mo-B. Mo-B showed great sense in deciding the next challenge for the second round and came out to defeat the #MeanestProcessorEver of the Samsung M51. According to you, what would have happened?



Eventually, Mo-B is defeated again! Challenging the #MeanestProcessorEver was a big mistake and we are confident that Mo-B would have got a lesson. Samsung is offering some specials to all its customers with the new Galaxy M51. Samsung has introduced 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor in mid-range phones and Snapdragon processor in M-Series for the first time. This smartest, most exclusive and powerful phone comes with a Lightning-fast Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 730G Processor and is specially designed for the amazing gaming experience.

Samsung galaxy m51

The Samsung M51 smartphone with 8nm architect and 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor is both powerhouse and power efficient at the same time. This protects your phone from lagging and helps in multi-tasking without compromising on the overall user experience. The processor is connected to the Adreno 618 GPU, which ensures unmatched gaming experience and smooth gameplay, as frame rates don’t drop when you play high-end games and it also protects your phone from overheating. With these powerful features, a 7000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M51 undoubtedly changes the game of the smartphone world. The extremely fast processor is special and great for all multi-taskers who enjoy visiting social media sites all the while watching their favorite videos.

Samsung galaxy m51

It has everything we could have hoped for, the Samsung Galaxy M51’s #MeanestProcessorEver not only has a never-ending 7000 mAh battery, but also has a 6.7 “(with 20: 9 aspect ratio for a great viewing experience) 16.95 cm) FHD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display. Your desire to play the game may be over, but its battery and smooth experience will remain, we claim.

But, what about Mo-B, who is sitting in the corner after another defeat. We are sure that he will not let the title of #MeanestMonsterEver go so smoothly (though, we think he should let it go). As he prepares himself for the next challenge, we are watching and following the challenge like an eagle and so should you, as the fight is going to get bigger and stronger. #MeanestMonsterEver from Samsung will be launched on September 10 at 12 noon on Amazon and Samsung.com. Stay with us to know the condition of Mo-B. Team Mo-B, you still have a chance to cheer for the boss and this boss is Samsung Galaxy M51 or later you may have to regret it with your lesser-known monster.

Disclaimer: This is a brand post and written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet.

