In today’s era, technology is changing very fast. This has made it difficult to decide what a mid-range smartphone should be like. The definition of ‘mid-ranger’, or mid-range smartphone, is changing every season, as smartphones with mid-range price tags have also included flagship features and are easily making inroads. In such a situation, there are many opportunities for buyers and the smartphone market has become a competition ground. In such a situation, if you are looking for a new smartphone, then this is the best time to buy ‘Mid-Ranger’. Keeping in mind the demand of the users and the competition in the market, Samsung created a stir in the Internet world last week with its banging #MeanestMonsterEver Galaxy M51 launch. Within the scope of the Monsters specification sheet, if we consider the powerful 7000mAh battery, superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, segment-leading 64MP Quad Camera or larger 6.7 ”(16.95 cm) sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, then it can be said. That is, the Galaxy M51 definitely deserves the #MeanestMonsterEver title. If you are going to buy a new device then this smartphone should be in your eyes.

… So first of all let’s talk about its price. For Rs 24,999, you can bring the Galaxy M51 home with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. If you spend Rs 26,999, then you will get 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with 2GB more RAM. After the price, we will now find out why and why the Galaxy M51 displays the tag of #MeanestMonsterEver.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy M51, then you can also work by charging the phone only twice a week, because the battery life of this smartphone is very good and the credit goes to India First 7000mAh battery. You call it a piece of excellent engineering that such a large battery has been fitted in a very compact smartphone. Weighing only 9.3mm and weighing just 213g, the Samsung Galaxy M51 also retains a stylish look and slim profile. To make your smartphone experience even better, this phone comes with 25W Type C Super Fast Charger. How will such a powerful battery be useful for daily use in your smartphone, for this Samsung has told how many hours you will get from it. So, with a full charge battery you will get talk time of up to 64 hours, internet usage up to 24 hours, video playback up to 34 hours or music playback time of up to 182 hours. With the Monster battery, the Galaxy M51 can easily run from moderate to heavy use for two days. If you use your phone less, then you have to charge the battery only once in three days.

Such a big battery in the phone will also change your lifestyle because you can use your phone as a power bank for your friends or family. Yes, Galaxy M51 gives you the option to reverse charge any other device with the help of Type-C cable to make full use of the strong battery.

The Galaxy M series has set a new standard for smartphones. It has a Galaxy M51 Super Fast Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 730G Processor. This 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor is based on the 8nm power-efficient architecture and provides smooth experience without any lag or stuttering. This 730G processor is also known for its excellent gaming experience. However, the thing that gives tremendous strength to the smartphone is its super fast LPDDR4xRAM, which allows you to multitasking multiple apps simultaneously. The Galaxy M51 also has a graphic intensive Adreno 618GPU to enhance your gaming experience. If you talk about software, then you get AI Game Booster.

To give a tough competition to its competitors, Samsung decided to upgrade the screen department and the Galaxy M51 has a larger 6.7 “FHD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The bigger display has many advantages, but Where other smartphones fail in this case, the Galaxy M51 shines like a star. Due to the large battery of the phone, you are going to spend a lot of time on the phone, so it becomes even more important that the latest M-Series Great display panels found in Monster. The FHD + sAMOLED panel gives the best immersive viewing experience a smartphone can get, especially because it covers up to 110% of the full spectrum of NTSC Color Gamut’s Vivid Colors and has a Contrast Ratio 78960: 1.

As of now, every Galaxy M Series smartphone continues to get the best-in-segment cameras and the legacy continues with the #MeanestMonsterEver Galaxy M51. The Galaxy M51 with quad-camera setup has a 12MP Ultrawide sensor with a 64MP primary Sony IMX 682 sensor, which gives you a 123-degree field of view. It has a special 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots with live focus and a 5MP Macro sensor for clicking photos near the subject. The camera setup of this Galaxy M Series smartphone is excellent, which gives you a great camera experience. Actually, you can take single take shots with the help of its 64MP Song IMX 682 sensor. With this feature, you can click your favorite moment in up to 10 different modes (photos and videos). You can also use the Single Take feature with a front-facing 32MP camera. In addition to single take, the 32MP selfie-shooter sensor clicks sharp-looking pictures.

When it comes to shooting videos, Galaxy M51 gives you an amazing experience with a lot of modes like super slo-mo mode, hyperlapse mode, dedicated night hyperlapse mode and ultrawide videos. Not only this, to give you professional-level videos, the Super Steady Mode of Shake-Free Video Recording has also been given.

It has night mode to shoot great shots in low-light, panorama images can be easily shot with the help of ultrawide angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a lot to offer when it comes to pricing. There are a lot of intermodactory launch-offers on Amazon.in from 18 to 20 September 2020. If you use HDFC credit card or debit card to buy Galaxy M51, you will get instant cashback of up to ₹ 2000 on both EMI and Non-EMI transactions.

So should you buy Galaxy M51? If you are looking for an upgrade, then yes! This is the right choice. Even if your budget is a little less, with the help of attractive EMI options, you can make this phone with many features. This smartphone has every feature that you will need and that too at a very low price. And yes, the bumper battery of the industry-first 7000mAh cannot be forgotten either. Get ready to buy Samung Galaxy M51, sale is starting on September 18!

