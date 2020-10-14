South Korean company Samsung has launched the special edition smartphone Galaxy M31 Prime. The company says that keeping the festive season in mind, the phone has been designed in association with Amazon. The 3-month prime membership is being given free with the smartphone. It will be sold on Amazon on October 17, although Prime users can buy it from October 16.The Galaxy A31 Prime Edition comes in a single variant, priced at Rs 16,499. Prime Members will be given Apay Cashback of Rs. 1000. Apart from this, additional 10% cashback will also be given to HDFC credit and debit card holders during the sale. The smartphone comes in three color options which are Ocean Blue, Space Black and Iceberg Blue.

Specifications of Galaxy M31 Prime

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Infinity U sAMOLED display. The phone comes with Samsung Exynos 9611 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card. The phone works on Android 10.

It has a quad rear camera setup for photography. The rear camera has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling, which provides 4K video recording and slow-mo support. It has a large 6000mAh battery, which comes with a 15 watt fast charger.

