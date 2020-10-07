Samsung is preparing to launch a new smartphone Galaxy M31 Prime under its popular Galaxy M series. This smartphone will join the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s launched this year. The promo page of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone has gone live on Amazon India. In this, some specification details have been provided with the photos of this phone. It can be said by looking at the photo that in the case of design, there is no significant difference between its and stander’s version.The name of the phone has not been given on Amazon tree, but popular tipster Sudhanshu has shared its details in a tweet. It is being told that after registering on the Notify Me option on the page, the name of the device appears in the email received on the Galaxy M31 Prime. Some details related to the phone have also been given in this email.

In terms of design, this phone is exactly like the Galaxy M31. It also has the same camera design and fingerprint position with waterdrop notch.

(Photo: Twitter)

Specifications of Galaxy M Prime

This phone will come in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage option. The phone has a 10 nm Exynos 9611 processor with 2.3Ghz. The memory of the phone can also be increased with the help of micro SD card.

(Photo: Gijmochina)

This phone has four rear cameras for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, you will get 32 ​​megapixel camera in this phone.

This phone will come with a 6000mAh battery and it will support 15 W fast charging via USB C port. More information about this phone is expected in the coming days. When the phone will be launched, nothing can be said for sure.