Samsung launched its Galaxy F41 smartphone in India this week. The Galaxy F41 has been made available for Rs 16,999. This phone will be sold on Flipkart in the country. Samsung is now preparing to bring the upcoming Galaxy M31 Prime Edition through Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M31 promotion page has been made live on Amazon.The page on Amazon India reveals that the starting price of Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will be Rs 16,499. It is mentioned on the promo page that the phone will be offered in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. According to the promo page, 128 GB inbuilt storage variant will also come. At the moment there is no information about the price of 128 GB storage variant.

Bumper discounts and discounts on these handsets with cool features in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, details

Amazon Prime Membership is also being offered free for 3 months with Prime Edition phones. The page on Amazon shows that the Amazon app in the phone can be accessed on a single swipe. The phone is listed on Amazon with the tag ‘Coming Soon’. It is expected that the sale of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition can begin in the Great Indian Sale starting October 17 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Prime users will get early Axis of SAIL from October 16.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition: specifications

No information has been given about all the specifications of the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition yet. The handset has an S-AMOLED display with Infiniti-U notch. This phone from Samsung has a fingerprint scanner on the rear. As we said, the phone will be launched with 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage.

Microsoft gave a big warning to Android phone users

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will have a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear. Apart from this, there are 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording. To give power to the phone, a 6000mAh battery is provided which supports 15 Watt fast charging. The handset is expected to be launched in Ocean Blue, Space Black and Iceberg Blue Color.

See full specifications