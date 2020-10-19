If you are thinking of getting a Samsung smartphone, then there is good news for you. According to 91 Mobiles, Samsung has reduced the price of both variants of its popular mid-range smartphone Galaxy M21 forever. After the price cut, the price of the variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage of the phone has been reduced from Rs 14,499 to Rs 13,999. At the same time, you can buy its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,499. The new prices are applicable from October 15.The phone can be purchased at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale till October 23 with extra discount. The 421 RAM variant of M21 in Amazon cell is listed at a price of Rs 12,499 and the variant with 6 GB RAM is priced at Rs 14,999. To buy galaxy m21 from amazon click here

Specifications of Galaxy M21

The phone has a 6.40 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. This phone coming with 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage has an Exynos 9611 SoC processor. As an OS, OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 has been given in this phone.

There are three rear cameras in this phone for photography. These include an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera with a 48 megapixel primary camera. This phone has a 20 megapixel camera for selfie. This phone comes with Micro SD card support, has a 6000mAh battery.

