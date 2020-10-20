(Photo: Geekbench)

Samsung has launched many new smartphones this year. In this series, the company is now preparing to launch the Galaxy M02. According to a report by My SmartPrice, this phone has recently been seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals the phone’s RAM and processor.According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M02 has 3 GB of RAM. Although no information has been given on Geekbench about which processor will be in the phone, but it is almost certain that Samsung’s phone will come with Snapdragon 450 processor. In the listing, the base frequency of the processor SoC is stated to be 1.80Ghz.

Android 10 OS

Talking about the OS, this Samsung phone works on Android 10. It has been told in the listing that this phone got 108 marks in single core test and 486 marks in multi-core test. Earlier, this upcoming smartphone has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG Authority. In this listing, this phone was listed with the model number SM-M025F. This phone will replace the Galaxy M01 launched in June this year.

Specifications of Galaxy M01

This phone coming in the entry level segment has a 5.71 inch HD + display. Snapdragon 439 processor has been given in this phone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. A 13-megapixel +2-megapixel rear camera setup has been provided in the rear of this phone, which supports 32 GB Micro SD card. At the same time, this phone has a 5 megapixel camera for selfie.