Samsung has started working on its new budget smartphone. The South Korean company may launch a new budget phone in the Galaxy M series. Samsung Galaxy M02 has been listed on a mobile certification website. The upcoming Galaxy M02 will be an upgraded variant of the company’s existing Galaxy M01. According to the news, the new phone will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02.It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A02 smartphone has not been launched yet. Some time ago it was seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The smartphone was listed with the model number SM-A025F. It may have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. According to the listing, the phone will come with Snapdragon processor running at 1.80 GHz clock speed.

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone will come with 2 GB RAM and will run on Android 10 OS. Information about the camera and display and battery size of this smartphone has not been received yet. This smartphone can have an LCD display with HD + resolution.

Talking about the benchmark score, this handset with SM-A025F model number scored 751 in single-core and 3,824 in multi-core. More information about the Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A02 is awaited. Samsung has not yet confirmed that the Galaxy M02 will be a rebranded version of the company’s Galaxy A02 phone. Therefore, our readers are advised not to rely solely on this information.

