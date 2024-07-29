In the dynamic world of wearables, Samsung has launched its latest innovation: the Galaxy Fit3. This device is not just a smart bracelet, but an indispensable ally for those looking to improve their health and stay connected efficiently.

The best thing of all is the price. The Galaxy Fit3 It is available in the virtual store of Samsung for only $799, making this advanced device an accessible option for everyone who wants to improve their lifestyle and stay connected.

The Galaxy Fit3 features a 1.6″ AMOLED display inches, 45% larger than its predecessor, making it easier to view detailed information at a glance. Its sleek, lightweight design, made of aluminum, offers a comfortable fit for everyday use. Users can customize the watch face with over 100 preset designs or use their own photos as a background.

One of the features most impressive of the Galaxy Fit3 It is your battery, which can last up to 11 days on a single charge. This extended battery life allows users to enjoy all the functions of the bracelet without constantly worrying about recharging.

Samsung has prioritized user well-being by incorporating advanced sleep monitoring tools. These include snoring detection and monitoring of blood oxygen levels, offering recommendations and tips to improve sleeping habits.

During the day, the Galaxy Fit3 It keeps a detailed track of daily activities, with more than 100 types of exercises available for monitoring. Its water and dust resistance, with a 5 ATM rating and IP68 certification, guarantees that users can use it in a variety of outdoor environments.

The bracelet includes fall detection and emergency SOS functions, allowing users to call emergency services with the push of a button in critical situations.

The Galaxy Fit3 also acts as a direct controller on the wrist, allowing users to control the camera and media of their connected smartphone. Automatic mode syncing between the Galaxy Fit3 and the linked smartphone ensures a seamless experience, and the phone finder feature helps find misplaced devices easily.