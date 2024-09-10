Do you want a cheap Samsung smartwatch? Amazon Mexico is in the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 smartwatchwith applications for health care and sleep, good, economical and with a 32% OFF DISCOUNT which makes its list price of $999 pesos drop to $679 Mexican pesosthat is, below $1,000 pesos, limited time promotion.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 graphite watch can be purchased on Amazon with its price reduced to $679 pesos through cash payment or through credit in up to 12 months without interest. This smartwatch also supports other payment methods such as financing with details that will be addressed below as well as its main features.

These are the features of the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 graphite smartwatch.

– Galaxy Fit3 model.

– Samsung brand.

– Graphite, silver and pink colors.

– 1.6″ Amoled display.

– Can connect with Galaxy cell phone.

– Sturdy aluminum body.

– Battery for up to 13 hours.

– Sleep tracking and 100 exercise routines.

– You can check instant notifications on the smartwatch.

– Recommendations for improving health and sleep.

What payment methods does the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 graphite smartwatch on SALE have on Amazon Mexico?

If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 graphite smartwatch With an affordable price and a 32% discount, remaining at $679 Mexican pesos, you can do it through payment methods payment such as cash and creditso when using debit or credit cards you will get a period of up to 12 months without interest for a limited time.

Those who need more time to pay for the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch can opt for the financing cost that gives them 3 to 24 monthly installments with interest, but this option will raise the price of the smartwatch. Below is a breakdown of how the monthly installments work without interest and with financing cost.

– For 3 months without interest you will pay $226.33 pesos per month and the total price is $679 pesos.

– At 6 months without interest you will pay $113.16 pesos per month and your total price is $679 pesos.

– With 9 months without interest you will pay $75.44 per month and the total price will be $679 pesos.

– With 12 months without interest you will pay $56.58 pesos per month and the total price will be $679 pesos.

– At 18 months with financing you will pay $49.22* pesos per month and the total price will be $886.10 pesos.

– For 24 months with financing you will pay $39.83* pesos per month and the total price will be $956.03 pesos.

