Samsung has launched its fitness tracker in India. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with an AMOLED display and offers up to 15 days of battery life. Samsung launched the Galaxy Fit 2 at its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event last month. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at 3,999, and is available from the company’s online store, offline store, and Amazon India starting today. The fitness tracker comes in two color options Black and Scarlet.

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Which has 3D curved glass on the top. The display has 450 NIT brightness. The fitness band weighs 21 grams and has an indent strap that is sweat resistant. Single touch button is available to wake up the display.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Fit 2 offers 5 automatic workouts. It also comes with 90 workouts from Samsung Library. The fitness band analyzes four stages of sleep – awake, REM, light and deep. It also has the facility of stress tracking, breathing guide is also given in times of stress.

Also read- Paytm presented these special offers at the opening of the cinema hall

The Galaxy Fit 2 has 5ATM water resistance, and a water lock mode to prevent accidental activation while swimming. The fitness band also has a music controller. The fitness band comes with a 159mAh battery that lasts for 15 days on a single charge. When used only during the day, its battery lasts for 21 days.