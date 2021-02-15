The South Korean giant continues its growing commitment to the mid-range, with the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy F62, a premium mid-range smartphone and affordable price, which is shaping up to be a significant leap in the specifications of these smartphones, presenting one of the most powerful batteries ever seen.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy F62

Operating system Android 11 + One UI 3.1 Screen 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus Display Resolution FHD +: 2,400 x 1,080 pixels at 60 Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 9825 Memory 6 or 8 GB of RAM Storage 128 GB storage Frontal camera 32 MP (f / 2.2) Rear camera Quad configuration:

·64 MP (f / 1.8)

·12 MP 123º wide angle (f / 2.2)

·5 MP depth (f / 2.4)

·5 MP macro (f / 2.4) Drums 7,000 mAh Others USB-C, 3.5 mm jack, side fingerprint reader Dimensions 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm Weight 213 grams Price From 272 euros

The first thing that strikes us about this phone is that it has a somewhat different design than its predecessor, more in line with current trends. The first difference is the presence of a screen with reduced bezels, crowned by a perforated camera in the center of it.

Moving to the rear, we will find a pattern of vertical stripes accompanied by some gradient colors and shiny finishes, with the single interruption of the classic company logo at the bottom, and a square camera module located in the upper left. And is that the fingerprint reader, still present, will be located on the side of the phone.

Returning thus to the cameras, the presence of a quad setup around a 64 megapixel main lens, above the latest models presented within this same range; and a 32 megapixel camera for the front, reaching and even surpassing other terminals of the higher ranges.

Although undoubtedly the great novelty of the Galaxy F62 is its battery, with a huge capacity of up to 7,000 mAh. Something that, in addition to its tremendous autonomy, perhaps we can come to notice when holding the phone in our hands, with a slightly thicker width than the norm, yes, while maintaining a fairly adequate weight.

Availability and price

At the moment the Samsung Galaxy F62 has been presented exclusively for the Indian market, without having yet confirmed its launch date for our country.

Thus, dated to begin distribution in the Asian country on February 22, the initial prices of its two variants have already been confirmed, reaching 23,999 Indian rupees. (272 euros to change) for its 6GB memory model, and 25,999 Indian rupees (approximately 295 euros to change) for its larger model.