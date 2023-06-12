Samsung Galaxy F54 is only the latest of announcements Samsung. One of the companies that in recent years has demonstrated its ability to evolve by keeping up with the times. Whether it’s leaflets or PCs, the company knows how to do it and today we have it for you a really interesting device.

Samsung Galaxy F54 here are the features and the price!

You may not even know the Galaxy F series, in any case know that this F54 is the new leader and that is the current top of the range. In India the introductory price is around INR 27,999 and that is almost 318 euros. Nothing prohibitive therefore and at this point the technical data sheet becomes an important factor in the choice.

Before leaving it in every detail, we anticipate that there is a lot of focus on the ccamera department with a 108MP, a total of 4 cameras (one front and 3 rear) and advanced features such as Nightography which greatly improves photos in the dark. But what struck us is undoubtedly the 6,000mAh battery with 25W recharge. 6.7 inches of amoled + FHD + from obviously 120hz

Finally, here is the technical data sheet of this Samsung device:

display: Samsung sAMOLED+ 6.7″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1380 5nm

memory: 8/256GB, internal memory expandable up to 1TB

dual SIM: SIM1 + SIM2 or SIM1 + microSD

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

cameras:

front: 32MP, f/2.2, FF

rear:

Main 108MP, f/1.8, OIS

8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2

2MP macro, f/2.4

battery: 6,000mAh, 25W fast charge

colors: Meteor Blue, Stardust Silver

OS: OneUI 5.1

updates: up to 5 years of security patches and 4 of major updates

dimensions and weight: 164.9×77.3×8.4mm

Did you know that Samsung is now aiming for headset chips?