Samsung Galaxy F41 is going to be available for sale for the first time today. The smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart. The Galaxy F41 was launched earlier this month and will now be available on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 15,499. It will be available for Rs 16,499 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This price is under offer for Big Billion Days Sale. After the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999. This smartphone comes in three color options Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9611 processor. Through microSD card, the phone’s storage can be expanded up to 512 GB. Talking about photography, the Galaxy F41 sports a triple-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera for selfie. Some of its camera features include single tech, 4K video recording and live focus.

Samsung Galaxy F41 has been supported for 15W fast charging with a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Galaxy F41 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Galaxy F41 runs on Android 10.