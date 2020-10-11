Samsung has recently launched its new smartphone Galaxy F41 in India. Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first smartphone of the company’s F-series. The handset will compete with some of the best smartphones already in the market. How is Samsung’s phone better than the already existing mid-range smartphones in the market such as Poco X3 NFC and Realme 7 Pro? How different are these three phones in terms of price, specifications and features? Let’s compare them.The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. At the same time, 6.67 inch Full HD + IPS Allied screen has been given in Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. Reality 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. The screen’s density is 411 PPI.

Moto E7 price revealed, may launch soon

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 2.3 GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The phone has 64 and 128 GB inbuilt storage options with 6 GB RAM. It is possible to increase the storage via microSD card.

At the same time, Poco X3 NFC has a 2.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This phone has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB RAM. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

Talk about Reality 7 Pro, it has a 2.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. The storage is 128 GB which can be increased via microSD card.

Aamzon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 8 5G will get 5 thousand rupees discount

Battery and Operating System

The Samsung Galaxy F41 handset comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 15 Watt fast charging. This phone runs on Android 10 based one UI.

The Poco X3 NFC has a 5160mAh battery that comes with 33 watts charging support. This smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI.

Talk about Reality 7 Pro, it has a 4500mAh battery which supports 64 watt fast charging. This handset runs on Android 10 based Reality UI.

Price of Samsung Galaxy phone with 6000mAh battery revealed, know every detail

The camera

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has two 8 and 5 megapixel sensors with a 64 megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.0.

The Poco X3 NFC has 13 megapixels, 2 megapixels and 2 megapixel four rear cameras with 64 megapixel primary sensor. The phone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with aperture F / 2.2.

At the same time, Realme 7 Pro has a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel quad sensor rear camera setup. The handset comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with aperture F / 2.5.

cost

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has been launched for Rs 16,999. At the same time, the initial price of Reality 7 Pro is Rs 20,999. The price of Poco X3 NFC starts at Rs 16,999.

See full specifications