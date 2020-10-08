Samsung is about to launch its first Galaxy F series smartphone, the Galaxy F41. According to the teaser, this phone is equipped with 6000mAh battery, 64 megapixel camera and Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. According to the reports, the company can launch this phone with 6 GB RAM and Android 10 OS.The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be launched today at 5:30 pm. Live streaming of this launch event can be seen on social media accounts of Samsung India.

According to Flipkart teaser, this phone can get Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with thin bezels. The phone can come with a triple rear camera setup, which will have a 64-megapixel main camera. The company has confirmed that this phone will have a 6000mAh battery with a rear fingerprint sensor.

According to the Geekbench listing, this phone has an Exynos 9611 SoC processor with 6 GB of RAM. The phone can come with OneUI based on Android 10. The phone is said to have a USB-C port for charging. The bottom of the phone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker. This phone will come with fast charging support.