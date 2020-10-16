The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone has become available for sale for the first time. This phone, launched earlier this month, can be purchased in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This cell has started from 16 October. A triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor is provided, as well as a 6,000mAh battery. The special thing is that Flipkart Sale is getting a lot of offers on smartphones and a discount of Rs 1500. However, a discount of Rs 1500 will be available till October 21 only.The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes in two variants. Its 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs 15,499 and its 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,499. The phone comes in three color options: Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black. Additional discount of 1000 rupees is also being given to SBI customers in Flipkart Sale.

Samsung galaxy f41 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone has a 6.4-inch FullHD + (1080×2400 pixels) sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone has 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage and Exynos 9611 processor. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card. The Galaxy F41 has a 6000mAh battery, which comes with 15W fast charging.

Triple rear camera setup has been provided in the smartphone for photography. The rear camera has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in addition to the 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera for selfie and video calling. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

