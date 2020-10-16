If you saw the blazing #FullOn Festival last week, you would know how tremendous the phone is going to be launched. The Galaxy F41 smartphone is going to be launched in the Big Billion Says Sale on Flipkart today. The base model of Galaxy F41 (6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory) is coming at a great price of Rs 15,499. The new partnership between Samsung and Flipkart is a promise that the latest technology will reach everyone across the country, especially at a time when smartphones are adding a lot of value to people’s lives.

This feature-packed smartphone has been stirring in the tech world for quite some time now and the #FullOn epic is due to many features that should be noted:

Big battery, which keeps the fun running day and night

Think what you can do with a 6000mAh phone battery, which can be charged in just a few minutes? You can call continuously for 48 hours, watch videos for 26 hours, browse for 21 hours comfortably, and listen to your favorite music for 119 hours! And once you do this, you can repeat all this by charging 0 to 100 percent in just 160 minutes with a 15W USB Type C charger!

Strong battery

Truly immersive life-like display

When you can repeatedly beat your friends and stream content in mobile gaming without having to worry about phone charging, the viewing experience must live up to the expectation. And it is so. #FullOn Dhansu 6.4 ”(16.21cm) Full HD + sAMOLED Infinity-U Display of Galaxy F41 will surprise you. It has a 78960: 1 contrast ratio, NTSC color gamut of up to 110% and a peak brightness of 420nits. This means that what you are seeing will be bright and real – quite similar to what you see with your eyes.

Great display

Your social media viral camera

The triple camera setup found on the back of the phone is so good that you will not need any photography gadget to click great pictures. The 64MP main camera captures every scene with great clarity. The 8MP UltraVide camera can fit your entire gang in one frame. The 5MP depth camera caters to your artistic needs with a spectacular bokeh effect. And yes, how can your selfie stay behind? It has a 32MP front camera with Smart Beauty to retouch your pictures. Apart from all this, the Single Take feature is also available in this lineup because who doesn’t want 10 outputs with just one click to improve social media games?

Sun camera

No compromise with performance

If you think that the phone that can do so much will hang occasionally, then you are wrong. The powerful Exynos 9611 processor gives you #FullOn speed and smooth performance. It runs on Android 10 and One UI so you can multitasking without any problems. This phone also looks stylish with premium gradient design and futuristic holographic effect. It is only 8.9mm thick and weighs 191 grams.

Great performance

Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in two variants 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. So just choose your favorite color from Fusion Green, Fusion Black and Fusion Blue and Flipkart or Samsung.com Go to and buy this phone and enjoy your life #FullOn.

Disclaimer: This article has been written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet on behalf of Samsung.