Samsung will launch its new smartphone Galaxy F41 on 8 October. Samsung Galaxy F41 will be screened in India at an event to be held at 5.30 pm. The company has so far shared information related to the device’s display, camera and battery. Before the launch on Thursday, let us tell you everything about the specifications and price of the upcoming Samsung phone.Let us know that from the last few weeks, Samsung has started sharing information about its new F Series smartphones. The first phone in this series will be the Galaxy F41. From the official teasers, the new phone looks similar to the company’s M series phones. The upcoming Galaxy F41 will have a fingerprint sensor and triple camera setup on the rear. The phone will have a water-drop style notch display on the front while power and volume buttons will be provided on the right side.

According to the reports so far, the phone will be launched with a polycarbonate rear. That is, the glass design will be found in this Samsung device. However, Samsung has not yet given official information about this. Talking about color, the phone can be seen in teasers in green color.

Galaxy F41: Specifications

The company has already confirmed that the device will feature an SMOLED Infiniti-U display. The handset can have a display with a 6.4-inch 2340 × 1080 pixel resolution. The Galaxy F41 may have an Exynos 9611 processor and up to 6GB of RAM. There is no information about storage right now but hopefully 64 / 128GB storage option will be available. Like Samsung M series smartphones, microSD card slot can be given in this series of phones as well.

Samsung has already confirmed the camera. The phone will also have wide-angle and macro lenses. The Galaxy F41 can have a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Of the official teasers, the rear camera will come with a single take feature. This upcoming phone from Samsung will have features such as 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and Type-C port. Samsung has officially confirmed that the device will have a 6000Ah battery which will come with 15 Watt fast charging support.

Galaxy F41: Expected Price

According to Leaks, the Galaxy F41 can come with Android 10 based Samsung One UI. Talking about the price, the handset can be launched between 15 thousand rupees to 20 thousand rupees. The handset will be made available for sale at Flipkart Samsung’s online store.

