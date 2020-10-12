It’s here, it’s #FullOn, and people love it. Ever since its eventful launch at the #FullOn Festival on October 8, people have been constantly talking about this feature-packed device, which is available at a staggering price point. The Samsung Galaxy F41 ensures that all the demands of Gez Zs and young users are met without emptying their pockets. The last few months have definitely emphasized the importance of our devices and the important features that can make it #FullOn success. From a 6000mAh battery that provides full-day backup to a 64MP camera that improves our social media game with a single take feature, the Galaxy F41 comes with all the specifications. Here we are telling what we like about this #FullOn smartphone!



64MP Camera setup to meet #FullOn likes



Samsung galaxy f41

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a stunning 64MP triple camera setup at the back, perfect for all our clear, colorful and care-free pictures. The 64MP main camera captures all the details perfectly with clarity. It has 8MP Ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth camera, which will capture more with the 123o Field of View and Live Focus feature. The Galaxy F41 comes with the segment leading Single Take feature, which promises to deliver 10 outputs in just one shot. We can finally capture a moment on our social media pages in 10 different ways and experience them again!

Samsung galaxy f41

This is about the rear cameras, the selfie camera of Galaxy F41 is also #FullOn fun. The 32MP Front Camera comes with a Live Focus picture for perfect selfie with perfect lighting and stellar focus. The Samsung Galaxy F41 offers preloaded features like Smart Beauty, which make us pro-photo-editors in just a few clicks!



Gaming, scrolling and browsing #FullOn with sAMOLED screen



Samsung galaxy f41

If one thing really tells our smartphone user experience, it will be a screen. Whether it is to watch or retouch all our captured pictures and videos, spend hours scrolling on social media apps or gaming passionately, the screen plays a big role in making our life #FullOn. And the Samsung Galaxy F41 doesn’t disappoint at all with its 16.21cm (6.4 “) Full HD + sAMOLED Infinity-U Display. Capture 420 nits peak brightness, contrast ratio of 78960: 1 and all Vivid colors with 110% NTSC Color Gamut The Galaxy F41 has a sleek and amazing mobile display with the ability to do it. The very special Infinity-U display ensures minimal distractions, allowing us to enjoy a much better viewing experience.

#FullOn powering 6000mAh battery

Samsung galaxy f41

The Galaxy F41 smartphone comes with a strong 6000 mAh battery, which we know will last all day. Not only this, the battery can provide 48 hours of calling, 26 hours of video playback, 21 hours of browsing and 119 hours of music playback. Not only this! If your battery runs out, it can be charged with a 15W USB Type C Fast Charger in just a few minutes. According to internal testing, Samsung promises an extremely fast charge of 0 to 100% in just 160 minutes!

#FullOn Exynos 9611 Processor with strong performance

Samsung galaxy f41

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor, known for its super-speed and powerful performance. The device’s 6GB of RAM is perfect for all our multi-tasking needs and helps deliver smooth transitions experiences between apps. This device works on Super Smooth One UI which further helps in easy navigation and giving great experience to the device.



Funny colors, great storage and #FullOn price

Samsung galaxy f41



The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone comes with the perfect sheet, premium gradient finish and smoothness that gives it a funky and futuristic look. This device is available in three fun and cool colors Fusion Blue, Fusion Green and Classic Fusion Black. The 8.19mm sleek device is quite lightweight only 191 g and fits like gloves in the hand. The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone comes with two memory options 64GB and 128GB, there is also an option to increase storage up to 512GB. With so much storage, the Galaxy F41 will have plenty of space for all our games, pictures, videos and social media apps.

Samsung galaxy f41

Samsung Galaxy F41 sale going on at a very special price of Rs 15,499 for the base model (6GB + 64GB) during Big Billion Days Flipkart And Samsung website Will be on Not only this, the first sale of the device is going to take place on October 16, which is the first day of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. During this sale, it can be purchased at an additional discount of 10% on the credit and debit cards of SBI Bank. As the festive season gets closer, the Galaxy F41 has arrived at the perfect time. So if you are looking for a new phone or want to gift the phone to one of your Aziz, Galaxy F41 at the amazing price point would be perfect!

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared by the Spotlight team of Times Internet on behalf of Samsung.