Samsung has confirmed last week that it will launch its latest smartphone Galaxy F41 at 5:30 pm on 8 October. The microsite of this upcoming smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. In the microsite it has been known to a large extent how the phone looks. At the same time, according to a new picture shown in the updated listing, this phone will come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera.According to the information shared by the company so far about the Galaxy F41, it will come with Infinity-U notch S-AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery and 64 megapixel triple rear camera and rear fingerprint sensor. It is believed that the company will give more information related to the features of the phone in the coming days on the microsite that went live on Flipkart. It is rumored that the company will launch the F Series devices as Flipkart exclusive smartphones.

Price can be close to 15 thousand rupees

So far it has not been clear whether the company will offer its own lens or Sony’s 64 megapixel camera of Galaxy F41. It is being speculated that the company is going to offer the specifications of the Galaxy M31 launched last year in the company Galaxy F41. It is being told that this phone can enter the market around the price of 15 thousand rupees. This phone can come in Black, Blue and Green color options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch full HD + sAMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. This display comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. This phone coming with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage has an Exynos 9611 SoC processor. If you talk about OS, then this phone works on OneUI 2.1 based on Android 10.

This phone has quad rear camera setup for photography. It has an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 64 megapixel primary lens, a 5 megapixel macro shooter and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 6000mAh battery that comes with a 15 Watt fast charging support.

