The headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with 5 hours of playback time ANC on, and 8 hours off, with three microphones wireless charging and water resistance meets a 57% offgoing from the normal price of $4599 Mexican pesos to $1996 Mexican pesosin addition to the possibility of paying from 3 to 24 months with financing costs. Below, we tell you the characteristics of these headphones and what the payments would be like.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product may change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Walmart Mexico online store, it is priced from $4,099.99 Mexican pesos, while at Bodega Aurrera it is $3,499.00 Mexican pesos, so on Amazon Mexico it is cheaper at $1996 Mexican pesos.

Main features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones

⦿ Passive noise cancellation

⦿ 3-Mic Wireless Charging

⦿ Water resistance: IPX7, 360/24-bit audio

⦿ Reduction time: 5 hours ANC on, 8 hours ANC off

Main features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones.

How to pay in installments without interest on Amazon Mexico?

The price of this equipment is $1,996.00 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 24 months allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want to pay in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: You would pay $707.38 per month, which would be $2,122.15 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: You would pay $365.40 per month, which would be $2,192.41 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: You would pay $251.58 per month, which would be $2,264.26 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: You would pay $195.34 per month, which would be $2,344.10 Mexican pesos

⦿ 18 months: You would pay $137.94 per month, which would be $2,483.02 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: You would pay $110.31 per month, which would be $2,647.49 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

