This is one of those times where it’s difficult to be responsible with your expenses because these kinds of items are not seen every day. You will see, Samsung just launched a case to store the Galaxy Buds with the appearance of a pokeball. Now you will be a teacher Pokemon with this.

This case is so you can charge those wireless headphones and it doesn’t take up so much space. You can even carry it in your pants pocket or in any other place (we do not doubt that an accessory will come out to carry it on the belt).

It is worth noting that this Pokémon-themed case is limited edition and apparently exclusive to South Korea where it is priced at around $105 or 2,000 Mexican pesos.

the case of Pokemon for the Galaxy Buds It comes with its stamps. | Source: Samsung

Be careful, this case does not seem to directly charge the Galaxy Buds, it is more that you put the normal case inside the Pokéball and then take it out to use them when you want to use it. With that we must add that it comes with stamps for you to decorate your new collection item.

This is one of those times where we pray to Arceus that they actually get this article to North America because it looks really cool.

Samsung and its collaborations with Pokémon

fans of Pokemon and of Samsung they know that the pokeball mentioned above is not the only collaboration that exists between both brands. A Galaxy Flip was also released that alludes to the Pokédex.

The point is that this other item is limited edition and getting it at this point in life is complicated since it was only available in South Korea. To that add that the model of the phone is certainly not cheap, so you can imagine.

Will we see these items in North America? Well, we will have to wait for what Samsung and Pokémon say respectively.