The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are just one of the many types of headphones that Samsung has decided to make available to its users, varying between performance and price in such a way as to allow everyone to get something suitable for them. Today we’re here to tell you about a sensational offer that will allow you to take them home less than half price!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on offer on Amazon!

If you are looking for new high-performance and well-made headphones, Samsung it can surely be for you thanks to its Samsung Galaxy Buds Live which are currently in great discount on Amazon! So if you are looking for savings to best balance quality and price, know that the headphones in question can be yours for only 69.98 euros instead of the usual 169 euros.

This is a 59% discount on the list price which in practice will allow you to save 100 euros! As always, we leave you here the link of the offer and below we also report the description of the product reported on Amazon itself:

“Elegant. iconic. Designed for all-day comfort and superior sound, and presented in a stylish case. The new Galaxy Buds Live are the perfect way to stand out as you lose yourself in rich bass

Featuring Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and active noise cancellation, Galaxy Buds Live drown out chatter and leave you lost in your music. More music, less waiting. Galaxy Buds Live offer up to 21 hours of playtime1 and fast wireless charging lets you power up quickly and get right back to your music.”