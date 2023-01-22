Samsung by now we all know it, for example we are all waiting for the new Galaxy in the pipeline which already promises to be a really interesting device and which we have already talked about on other occasions, such as here. In any case, today we are not here to talk to you about smartphones, but about headphones. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: it’s the right time to get them!

Are you looking for a new pair of Bluetooth headphones? Tired of useless cables and adapters of various kinds? Today we’re here to bring you a really interesting Amazon offer that features glittering stars Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. In case you don’t know, this is one of the various models that Samsung makes available for its users.

Today we are not joking because we go from the 169.00 euro price list for only 67.20 euros. With a discount of well the 60%. So what are you waiting for? Here find the link to proceed with the purchase. Finally, we leave you the description of the product:

“True wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds Live convince with powerful speakers, ergonomic fit for comfort and active noise cancellation (noise canceling) that can be turned on and off directly from the Bluetooth headphones to listen to surrounding sounds. The curved design of the wireless headphones is based on the natural shape of the ear and face and is available in bronze, white and black with a glossy finish.

The 12 mm speakers of the new Samsung Bluetooth headphones with audio from AKG produce spatial sound with a bass-rich foundation. And the three built-in microphones and voice capture unit can improve voice quality even with louder ambient noise. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless headphones connect quickly via Bluetooth to compatible mobile devices (Android and iOS) and PC, and Spotify launches in seconds with a link on a compatible smartphone, so you can enjoy your playlists right away with the bluetooth headphones. Bluetooth version: Bluetooth v5.0; Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Typical usage: 6 hours”