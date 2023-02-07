Samsung it’s a company we’ve all learned not to underestimate over the years. The fields in which this company has amazed its audience are many, starting with that of smartphones! In any case, we often talk to you about telephones, such as here, for example, today we want to talk about ear phones!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, improved charging of headphones!

If you own the glittering Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 you will certainly be happy with what we are about to bring back to you. Samsung has in fact released a new update weighing only 3 megabytes which is focused practically only on the drums. In fact, looking at the list of changes you can read that the whole thing includes an improvement in battery stability. The offending version is the R177XXU0AWA3 and below we illustrate the procedure for downloading everything:

Open the Galaxy Wearable app Open the settings Software Updates

The game is practically done, you will just have to proceed with the search. In short, finally, let us remember that the Buds 2 are still incredible headphones today suitable for every need therefore if you own a device from the company we absolutely advise you to give the product a chance. Finally we give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the latest news available on the net and beyond!