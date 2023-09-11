Through Amazon Italy a is available on offer Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 laptop. The reported discount compared to the recent lowest price is €100, or 9%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price it is €1,099. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 It offers a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, a thirteenth generation Intel Core i5-1340P CPU, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. Its peculiarity is the 360 ​​degree design which allows it to be used both as a laptop and as a tablet. The touchscreen also supports the S-Pen included in the box. The dimensions are: (WxDxH) 30.44 x 20.2 x 1.29 cm.