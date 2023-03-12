Samsung introduced the new Space Zoom as a distinctive and particularly advanced feature, starting with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but according to some investigations it seems that the photos taken on the moon with the functionality in question are distorted, produced in truth through artificial intelligence.

The powerful zoom in question should lead to a 100x magnification, which in the promotional materials is demonstrated by photos capable of detecting even craters and specific elements of the surface of the Moon, but the question appears a bit suspicious. The investigations conducted by Reddit user u/ibreakphotos, while obviously not leading to definitive and official conclusions, seem very likely, considering the rigorous method adopted.

The threads it is quite informative but, in essence, the test carried out to detect the use of AI is conceptually simple. Basically, the user took a very detailed image from the lunar surface and downscaled it with added blur. Then, turning off the lights in the room, he photographed the image on the monitor from a distance using the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The smartphone has returned an extremely defined and detailed image of the Moon, effectively adding details that were not present in the photographed image.

The comparison between the “original” Moon photographed by the user and the result derived from the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Although it is a rather rudimentary procedure, this seems to indicate that the Samsung image processing software recognized the subject and started a procedure of image processingeffectively returning a result that is not the real one.

According to the user in question, Samsung would use artificial intelligence solutions in machine learning that rely on a database of numerous archived images of the Moon to perfect what the photographic sensor of smartphones detects, effectively returning however distorted images. At this point, we await any developments on the matter or responses from Samsung.